Human Fall Flat VR Is Coming Soon To Quest, Steam & PSVR 2

Human Fall Flat, the comedic puzzle platformer, will receive a VR adaptation "soon" on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.

Developed by No Brakes Games and published by Curve Games (Lawn Mowing Simulator VR), Human Fall Flat VR adapts the 2016 physics-based flatscreen game with a new control scheme. Each controller represents the respective "wobbly" arms of your avatar, and each level takes place across different environments. Here's the announcement trailer.

In a press release, Curve Games states the VR adaptation is a "completely new experience" from the original game that uses a third-person view. Though solo gameplay is supported, Human Fall Flat VR supports co-op for up to three friends as you tackle various challenges. All the original levels are included alongside a selection of "Extra Dreams" crafted by the community.

"Together, you'll navigate tricky traps and solve mind-bending physics puzzles, all while laughing at the unpredictable antics along the way. Imagine yourself wobbling through whimsical dreamscapes, now with the power to flail your arms in every direction, just like a real-life ragdoll. Whether you're swinging from ledges or pulling levers, the all-new VR control system lets you reach out and touch the madness," states the studio in a press release.

A specific release date remains unconfirmed, but Human Fall Flat VR is "coming soon" for $13 to the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.