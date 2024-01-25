Lawn Mowing Simulator VR reaches Quest this year to teach you the meaning of a quality job.

Developed by Skyhook Games three decades after the film The Lawnmower Man did its part to help popularize virtual reality, Lawn Mowing Simulator first appeared for flatscreen platforms in 2021. Announced by publisher Curve Games, it's now receiving an official VR adaptation, marking the latest sim to reach Quest following nDreams' PowerWash Simulator VR launch. You can watch Quest 3 gameplay footage below:

As you'd expect from the name, Lawn Mowing Simulator VR tasks you with garden management across different locations to keep them pretty. Alongside cutting grass and completing ground checks, you must also keep your equipment maintained from your own HQ, ensuring blades stay sharp and batteries get recharged.

Jobs are carried out through contracts and, as you advance, more mowers gradually unlock. That includes mowers from real-life manufacturers, Stiga and Ego, alongside the exclusive 'Knight' mower designed specifically for Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Lawn Mowing Simulator VR reaches the Meta Quest platform on March 21.