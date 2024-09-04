One True Path Promises A Unique VR Narrative Adventure On Quest & PC VR Soon

One True Path is the next VR game from the A Fisherman's Tale studio, and part 1 launches soon in early access.

Developed by InnerspaceVR, One True Path is a narrative-driven VR adventure that's targeting "new players and fans of old-school paper-and-pencil adventuring alike." While additional teasers are promised over the next few weeks, today's announcement states this will offer a post apocalyptic western with a new take on VR shooters. Here's the announcement trailer:

0:00 / 1:01 1×

Not much else is known about One True Path or its following parts, though InnerspaceVR released this paragraph detailing more.

"You find yourself in a post-apocalyptic penitentiary... and you’re busting out. In one hand: a fistful of lightning! In the other, six shots of hot justice. Based on the bestselling ‘Prisoners of the Cyber-Hounds’ from the Fiendish Fates© gamebook series by Jack Stevenson, a new dimension of deranged adventure awaits... if you dare...”

One True Path - Part 1 reaches the Meta Quest platform and Steam by the end of September.