Guardian Of Realms Is An MR Combat Game From Swordsman's Studio

Guardian of Realms is a new MR combat game designed by the Swordsman VR studio, arriving this month in early access on Quest 3.

Developed by Sinn Studio, Guardian of Realms aims to fulfill a power fantasy without worrying about hitting anything in your playspace. "As the Guardian, you are responsible for defending our world from otherworldly warriors and creatures, including the formidable beholders. With portals opening up, your playspace becomes the epicenter of the battle between realms," states the developer.

At launch, Guardian of Realms includes a 'Sandbox Mode' with full control over the type, frequency, and difficulty of enemies. There's also a 'Survival Mode' that sees you protecting a sacred crystal at all costs from various enemies.

Foes range from armorless warriors to "monstrous purple beings with huge fangs" that shoot fireballs, and your combat modifiers include gravity manipulation, doom fist, and chronokinesis. Sinn Studio confirmed Guardian of Realms also includes mod support.

It's worth noting that this is a separate project from Battlegrounds, Sinn Studio's upcoming PvP VR combat game that recently secured $2.5 million in funding. Previously described as a free-to-play experience, little else is known about this upcoming VR game at this time.

Guardian of Realms will arrive in "late August" on Quest 3 as a paid experience in early access, and you can access the playtest now via the official Discord server.