We're back with the latest VR news stories this week, highlighting some you may have previously missed.

Meta published its Q2 2024 earnings this week, which revealed that Reality Labs' quarterly revenue continues to grow year over year. PSVR 2 sales reportedly skyrocketed following its recent discount, Quest v68 introduced adaptive brightness and lower latency, the Omni One VR treadmill re-emerged with a September release date, while Meta's XR audio SDK now has acoustic ray tracing.

For VR entertainment, Maestro confirmed an October launch. UNDERDOGS is coming to Pico, Quest+'s monthly games for August can now be redeemed, Alien: Rogue Incursion received a new trailer, and we offered our impressions for Hello Cruel World, Project Judge Visions, Starwave, Clawball, and DIG VR. Elsewhere, we also covered Ghosts of Tabor, Impulse, Zero Caliber 2, Guardian of Realms, Asgard's Wrath 2, Tier One: Direct Action, Living Room, and Compound.

As always, our full coverage can be found here. Beyond that, here are our top five VR news stories that we initially missed:

Frenzy Extinction Playtest Now Live On Quest & Steam

Published by Clique Games, Frenzy Extinction is a new multiplayer sequel to Frenzy VR set in a post-apocalyptic fantasy world. Before launching this fall, developer Innoverse Games are hosting playtests every weekend before the release. You can sign up via the official Discord server.

Sushi Ben Slices Onto Pico Later This Month

Previously released on Quest, Viveport and PSVR 2, Sushi Ben by Big Brane Studios is now heading to Pico on August 22. A narrative adventure game inspired by real-life experiences and anime, this slice-of-life sim sees you saving a sushi bar from being shut down by land developers, working together with locals to restore its popularity.

Alongside OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story receiving a physical edition on PSVR 2 by Tesura Games, a new patch is live for the PC VR edition. That implements easier calibration for Valve Index users, a height adjustment option, adds previously missing text localizations, and more.

New DIG VR Trailer Focuses On The Daily Grind

DIG VR, the light-simulation game with an arcade-like approach from Just Add Water, received a humorous new trailer that explores the 9-5 life of a worker. The trailer follows our preview earlier this week, which focused on the sillier side of Diglington by exploring the side activities. More on that below.

X8, the 5v5 multiplayer VR hero shooter developed by Thirdverse, launched its sixth major update. The Toy Box Update introduces "playful yet strategic" options like a Mimic Box to grab and respawn items from. Match forfeit voting is now available in competitive mode, weapon tuning and input responsiveness have been adjusted, and more.

We’re excited to roll out the latest Monkey Doo Olympic update, just in time for the real Olympics! This might be one of our favorite updates yet. Great job to the Continuum team on this one. Check it out if you get a chance and enjoy the games!#Doolympics2024 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/D9HasKuvit — Clique Games (@CliqueGamesLLC) July 25, 2024

Looking for further stories? Here's everything else we've spotted this week.