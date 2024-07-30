Tilda Swinton Will Narrate MR Documentary Impulse: Playing With Reality

Impulse: Playing with Reality is an interactive documentary narrated by Tilda Swinton that explores ADHD through mixed reality.

Having narrated 2021's Goliath: Playing with Reality, ANAGRAM confirmed that actress Tilda Swinton will return for Impulse, the second Playing With Reality installment co-produced by Floréal and France Télévisions. Co-directed by Barry Gene Murphy and May Abdalla, Impulse looks at Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and "tells the stories of four people coming to terms with the decisions which have chartered their lives."

Premiering at Venice Immersive 2024 next month, Impulse: Playing With Reality uses a documentary storytelling approach.

ANAGRAM stated it's combined Impulse's storytelling with "rigorous" research around mental health conditions, advising it interviewed neuroscientists and psychologists about "the severe end of the ADHD spectrum."

For more details, here's the official synopsis:

Leanne turns her world into a game to escape boredom. Omar’s chaotic mind focuses on mastermining risky heists. Errol creates a madcap persona to get respect. And Tara is on the brink - of giving up. Their stories are brought home through mixed reality. Attempting to follow a train of thought, the stuff in your room sets off a chain reaction leading to all sorts of mayhem.

Shadows on your walls become portals into labyrinthine worlds. Words spiral out into alternative meanings and possibilities. Highlighting the inner life of ADHD, and the often-dismissed experience of the quiet girls, Impulse focuses on the thrill of acting without thinking and the power of uncovering your own patterns.

Venice Immersive 2024 takes place from August 28th until September 7th, and you can find out more below.