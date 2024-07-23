Venice Immersive will showcase dozens of XR projects next month, which include VRChat worlds, The 7th Guest VR, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom.

Originally launched in 2017, Venice Immersive serves as the annual XR segment for the 81st Venice International Film Festival, and the latest edition promises 63 different projects from 25 countries. This year's competition will see 26 projects up for three awards, as determined by the three judges: Celine Daemen, Marion Burger (Emperor) and Adriaan Lokman.

For 2024, Venice Immersive's competition includes Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom, a new VRChat experience titled Project: Lost Worlds from Fins (Complex 7), a South Korean detective experience called In The Realm Of Ripley, and more. Previously released projects that are featured at Immersive but not competing for awards include What If...? An Immersive Story, Riven, Astra, and The 7th Guest VR. You can find the full list here.

Venice Immersive follows Raindance Immersive, which recently hosted a month-long VRChat festival alongside an in-person component in London. Notable projects seen there included Thrasher, which arrives later this week on Apple Vision Pro and Quest, Runaways, and Laser Dance, the upcoming Quest 3 exclusive mixed reality game from Thomas Van Bouwel (Cubism).

Venice Immersive 2024 will be held on the island of Lazzaretto Vecchio from August 28th to September 7th, and UploadVR plans to attend. You can check out our full impressions of last year's festival below.