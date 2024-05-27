Raindance Immersive Returns Next Month With Online VRChat Festival

Raindance Immersive returns this June, kicking off with a month-long online festival in VRChat.

Part of the 32nd Raindance Film Festival, the 9th Raindance Immersive seeks to highlight independent XR creators, game designers, world builders and performers. Promising world premieres and first-look previews," this year's program covers immersive storytelling, games, filmmaking, world building, live shows, and more, with eight awards available.

Curated by Mária Rakušanová, Joanna Leigh, Mary Lee Desmond, and Tropi Ginger, this year's Immersive is divided into three segments. That begins on June 1 with a virtual VRChat festival, followed by an in-person Immersive Summit between June 18-19 in London. An Immersive Showcase follows from June 21-23, aimed at how developers, XR filmmakers, and more can utilize Apple Vision Pro.

Notable projects include Thrasher, an upcoming PC VR and Quest game from the studio behind 2016's Thumper, a VR rhythm violence game. This lineup also includes an upcoming Apple Vision Pro exclusive from Beyond Games, Runaways, and Wisp World from Liquid City.

You can find the full program here for more details.