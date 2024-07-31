Retro VR FPS Compound Targets PSVR 2 Launch Next Month

Compound, a retro-themed VR shooter influenced by Wolfenstein 3D, will launch on PlayStation VR2 next month.

Initially launched in early access on Steam in 2018, Compound is a free-roaming, roguelite FPS with colorful pixel art that sees you fighting 'The Corporation.' Created by notdead via sole developer Bevan McKechnie, its full release arrived four years later on PC VR and Quest. Now, a PlayStation Store listing confirmed it's heading to PSVR 2 with adaptive trigger support and haptic feedback.

In our Compound review in 2022, we recommended notdead's retro-themed FPS, calling it a "love letter" to Wolfenstein 3D and Doom.

Building something that’s fresh yet familiar, [Compound] captures the essence of those ’90s shooters expertly in VR, thanks to the stylish visuals and satisfying gunplay. Between its gameplay modifiers and unlockable weaponry, Compound’s a highly replayable experience that comes recommended.

Compound reaches PlayStation VR2 on August 13, and it's available now for Quest and Steam.