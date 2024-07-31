 Skip to content
VR Gaming

Here Are The Meta Quest+ Monthly Games For August 2024

Meta Quest+ monthly games for August 2024 image

The Meta Quest+ games for August 2024 have been confirmed.

If you need a reminder, Meta Quest+ is a subscription program that offers two pre-selected VR games monthly for Quest 2Quest Pro, and Quest 3. Even when those titles get swapped out, redeeming them means you can continue accessing them while you pay for the subscription. Canceling your membership removes access, though previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe.

You can still redeem July's Quest+ games, which are The Last Clockwinder and Creed: Rise To Glory. Come August 1st, these are the two new games you can redeem until August 31st.

Myst

Released in 2020, Myst is a remake of one of the most highly regarded PC games of all time, and it joins this month's lineup after the recent remake of its sequel, Riven. We praised the narrative-driven puzzle game in our review, calling it a "faithful, upgraded, and solid port of a landmark game."

Ragnarock

Developed by Wanadev, Ragnarock is a Viking-metal VR rhythm game that involves drumming. It first appeared in 2021 and it's since received numerous updates, including the Sabaton Raid DLC, a flatscreen mode, and December's Jonathan Young DLC.

As always, there's also the Meta Quest+ Games Catalog that offers a rotating library for subscribers. We don't currently know if there are any new additions for August but for now, here's the full list:

  • 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR
  • A Township Tale
  • Demeo
  • Espire 1: VR Operative
  • Fruit Ninja
  • Green Hell VR
  • Hand Physics Lab
  • Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
  • Onward
  • Red Matter
  • Sports Scramble
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • The Climb
  • Until You Fall
  • Walkabout Mini Golf
  • Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.

