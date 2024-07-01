The Meta Quest+ games for July 2024 are now available.

Meta Quest+ is a subscription program that lets you redeem two pre-selected VR games each month on Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Quest 3. As long as you redeem these games while paying for the subscription, you can continue accessing them even if you don't play them immediately. Naturally, you'll lose access if you cancel your membership, though resubscribing lets you regain access.

Following Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister and Stride in June, you can now redeem the new Quest+ games here until the end of July. Here's the full selection:

Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition

Initially released in 2019, VR boxing sim Creed: Rise To Glory features online multiplayer and a career mode. It received an updated Championship Edition last year that included new characters and a new location from Creed III. A further update later followed that added Tommy “The Machine” Gunn as a new opponent, hand tracking support, and Quest 3 performance upgrades.

The Last Clockwinder

Released in 2022, The Last Clockwinder is a puzzle game in which you must wake up a mysterious machine inside a massive tree, using a chain of cloned robots to create automated fruit production lines. In our review, we called it an "absolute delight" that feels "incredibly accessible," also praising the presentation and its approach to creativity.

As a reminder, there's also the Meta Quest+ Games Catalog that offers a rotating library for subscribers similar to PlayStation Plus Extra and Xbox Game Pass. There's one new game this month, Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway, and here's the full list:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR

A Township Tale

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Green Hell VR

Hand Physics Lab

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Onward

Red Matter

Sports Scramble

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.