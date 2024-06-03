The Meta Quest+ games for June 2024 are now available.

For the unfamiliar, Meta Quest+ is a subscription that lets you redeem two pre-selected VR games per month on Quest 2, Quest Pro and Quest 3. Even if you don't play them immediately, you can redeem games if you continue paying for the subscription. Cancelling your membership means you can't play your redeemed titles, though resubscribing lets you regain access.

Following Stones of Harlath and Vacation Simulator in May, you can redeem the new Quest+ games here until the end of June. Here's what you can play:

Stride

Created by Joy Way, Stride is a VR parkour game reminiscent of Mirror's Edge that sees you leaping from building to building across solo gameplay modes and online multiplayer. It recently received a sequel, Stride: Fates, and here's what we thought during our original Stride review back in 2021.

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister

Developed by Pixel Toys, Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister is a VR first-person shooter focused on the 40K universe's titular faction. We believed it offered "mostly clean, mostly forgettable fun" in our 2020 Battle Sister review, though it's since received post-launch updates like a co-op Horde Mode.

As for the Meta Quest+ Games Catalog, which offers a rotating library for subscribers similar to PlayStation Plus Extra and Xbox Game Pass, Green Hell VR is the only new addition this month. No VR games have been removed from May's previous lineup. You can find the full list below:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR

A Township Tale

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Hand Physics Lab

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Onward

Red Matter

Sports Scramble

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.