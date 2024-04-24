Stride: Fates Takes VR Parkour To PSVR 2 & Steam This May

Stride: Fates brings action parkour to PSVR 2 and PC VR next month.

Released last November, Stride: Fates is Joy Way's standalone sequel to Stride which initially began life as a free update. Following on from the Quest version, Joy Way confirmed its action parkour game coming to both Steam and PSVR 2 on May 16 with promised visual improvements and 90fps performance. Here's the new trailer;

While Steam and PSVR 2 won't include February's mixed reality update - a seven-mission campaign sees you protecting your home as you extract data from drones, Joy Way states the Steam release comes with the first DLC and Concrete Jungle DLC. However, while the first DLC is ready to go, PSVR 2 players won't have immediate access to the Concrete Jungle DLC.

Stride: Fates is available now on the Meta Quest platform, while the Steam and PSVR 2 versions will follow on May 16. The publisher confirms=ed Steam players eligible for a free copy of Fates will receive it via email on launch day.