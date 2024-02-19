Stride: Fates, Joy Way's VR parkour game, adds mixed reality support and a small Quest 3 upgrade this week.

Launched last November, Stride: Fates is a standalone sequel to 2019's Stride that was initially planned as a free update. Now introducing a mixed reality mode, this seven-mission campaign sees you protecting your home, tasking you to hack drones to extract information, find items and defeat opponents. Completing missions earn rewards for upgrading weapons, buying ammo and restoring health. That's coming on February 22.

Accessed through your in-game hub by wearing the virtual reality goggles, this involves marking boundary locations across your home and targets will appear in random locations. Detailed in a press release, Joy Way states this update also includes dynamic lighting for Quest 3 players, alongside improvements to grabbing and controller vibration.

Stride: Fates is out now on the Meta Quest platform, while a Steam release is "coming soon."