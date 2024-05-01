 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Here Are The Meta Quest+ Monthly Subscription Games For May 2024

 &  Henry Stockdale
Meta Quest+ May 2024 games

The Meta Quest+ games for May 2024 are now available.

For the unfamiliar, Meta Quest+ is a subscription that lets you redeem two pre-selected VR games per month. Even if you don't play them straight away, you can continue accessing redeemed games if you continue paying for the subscription. Cancelling your membership means you can't play your redeemed titles, though resubscribing lets you regain access.

You can redeem the new Quest+ games here until the end of May. Here's what they are:

Stones of Harlath

Created by Garage Collective, Stones of Harlath is a retro-style dungeon crawler with melee and magical combat set on a mystical island. Back in 2021, we praised the visuals and thought it had some interesting ideas, though we criticized the lack of content and "very basic" combat.

Stones Of Harlath Review: Novel But All-Too-Brief Dungeon Crawling Throwback
Stones of Harlath’s throwback visuals charm to no end, but the game itself needs work. Read on for our Stones of Harlath review. What’s old is new again or, rather, what was old and then new again got old and then new… again. Indie studio Garage Collective turned
UploadVRJamie Feltham

Vacation Simulator

Vacation Simulator, Owlchemy Labs' sequel to Job Simulator, is the second Quest+ game for May 2023. It's come a long way since that initial launch in 2019 with updates like hand tracking support, and Owlchemy recently celebrated one million sales with a Quest 3 update that adds real-time shadows.

Vacation Simulator Review: A Template For The Future In A Playground For The Present
Remember all that talk of Lucky’s Tale being the Mario 64 of VR? That was very on the nose, wasn’t it? Sure, it was literally a Nintendo-aping platformer but it didn’t carry the same significance that the Italian plumber’s transition into the third dimension did back
UploadVRJamie Feltham

Back in March, Meta introduced a rotating 'games catalog' for no extra charge, similar to PlayStation Plus Extra and Xbox Game Pass. While we've seen some changes since its initial introduction, the catalog still includes notable VR hits like Demeo, Red Matter, and Walkabout Mini Golf. You can find the full list below:

  • 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR
  • A Township Tale
  • Demeo
  • Espire 1: VR Operative
  • Fruit Ninja
  • Hand Physics Lab
  • Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
  • Onward
  • Red Matter
  • Sports Scramble
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • The Climb
  • Until You Fall
  • Walkabout Mini Golf

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.

Member Takes

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More