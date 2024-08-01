New Ghosts of Tabor Update Adds Quest 3 Enhancements

Ghosts of Tabor received a Quest 3 visual upgrade, and the Wild West-themed Eastwood DLC is now live.

Following last month's announcement that Quest 3 upgrades were coming, the latest Ghosts of Tabor update is now live. Version 0.8.0 adds an improved 90FPS performance via appSW on Quest 2 and Quest 3, which previously ran at 72FPS on both headsets. With the visual upgrade, Combat Waffle Studios provided UploadVR with the following Quest 3 comparison shots.

Version 0.8.0 also introduces the new Eastwood Weapon Pack DLC, which is available for $5. It features a cowboy hat and four weapons - the 1872 Colt single-action army "Peacemaker" that shoots .45 bullets, the 1883 sawed-off double barrel "Rebel" 12 gauge shotgun, an 1883 sawed-off double barrel "El Dorado” 12 gauge shotgun that fits in your pistol holster, and the 1894 Marlin lever-action rifle "Rowdy."

Other changes include in-game squad chat, a water jug for watering your plants, and the Golden Luty wipe reward. Version 0.8.0 also replaced the Hunter with the Tikka t3, and there's improved lighting for the weapon walls in your bunker. You can find out more in the video below and linked patch notes.

Ghosts of Tabor is available now on SteamVR, Rift, Quest and Pico, while the PSVR 2 version will follow later this year.