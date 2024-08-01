Asgard's Wrath 2 invites you to the Blazing Battleground in a new Cosmic Event.

The latest in a continuing series of Asgard's Wrath 2 limited-time events, the Blazing Battleground introduces a new series of Cosmic Objectives for the action role-playing VR game, giving adventurers a new reason to jump back in. This event sees the armies of Surtur, guardian of Muspelheim, poised to strike out to turn the multiverse into a scorching hellscape.

On this occasion, Blazing Battleground objectives include collecting rubies, quenching the fires that spread across the Duat, and parrying attacks from Surtur's minions. Rewards include unique gear pieces and equipment, such as the Trishula - the legendary trident of Shiva, the Cursed Hunter armaments that award a bow, mine, and shield, a Dark Raven armor set, and fiery cosmetics in keeping with the Muspelheim-focused theme.

In our Asgard's Wrath 2 review, we mentioned how completionists might spend almost 134 hours just to see everything that the game has to offer. Whether you've cleared the campaign or you're still out and about exploring, this Cosmic Event offers more activities outside of the usual dungeon delves and puzzle-solving.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is available now exclusively on the Meta Quest platform.