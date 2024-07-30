Virtuix Omni One, a long-in-development integrated home VR treadmill, will finally start shipping in September, the company claims.

Omni One was announced almost four years ago as launching in late 2021, but that didn't happen.

Unlike earlier VR treadmill offerings, Omni One is unique in that it is fully integrated, meaning it comes with a VR headset running a store of content with support for the treadmill intentionally integrated by developers.

That VR headset was originally going to be Pico Neo 2, but given the Omni One's significant delay it will now be Pico 4 Enterprise, a higher-end variant of Pico 4 that includes eye tracking, face tracking, and faster RAM.

To be clear, that Pico 4 Enterprise won't be running Pico's platform and store. Instead it has Virtuix's own Omni Store, where VR developers have intentionally integrated support for the treadmill using its SDK.

Virtuix says the Omni Store will include over 50 games at launch, including Alvo, Ancient Dungeon, Breachers, Death Horizon: Reloaded, Drop Dead: The Cabin, Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Hubris, Ilysia, In Death: Unchained, Journey to Foundation, Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, Propagation: Paradise Hotel, Ruinsmagus, Sniper Elite VR, Survival Nation, The Exorcist: Legion VR, and Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate.

We should point out that technically "treadmill", the term Virtuix uses to describe Omni One, is somewhat misleading. There is no moving belt here. Instead, you wear special shoes that slide along the concave disc-shaped base while a harness suit attached to an arm holds you in place, such that you stay stationary while moving your feet. These are sometimes called slipmills or slidemills.

Omni One will be priced at $2595, which includes the headset, controllers, and treadmill. The system is only available in the continental United States, and can be preordered with a $200 deposit. Virtuix claims the deposit is fully refundable, and you'll be sent a link to pay the remaining $2395 when your unit is close to shipping.