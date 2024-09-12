Pistol Whip Joins PlayStation Plus Premium Catalog Next Week

Pistol Whip is the next PSVR 2 game joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, arriving soon for Premium subscribers.

Following this week's news that the PS5 Pro will launch this November, Sony announced the next set of monthly additions to its rotating PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. While the line-up is otherwise completely dominated by flatscreen titles, PlayStation Premium subscribers can redeem Cloudhead Games' hit rhythm action game Pistol Whip for no extra charge on September 17.

This announcement follows Sony adding six more PSVR 2 titles to the Games Catalog in June. While the catalog is normally accessible if you subscribe to either PlayStation Plus' Extra or Premium tiers, PSVR 2 games are usually only available for Premium subscribers.

Here's the full list:

As a reminder, a PlayStation Plus subscription at any of the three tiers is mandatory to use PS5's online multiplayer. Premium subscribers can also currently access free trials for 15 different PSVR 2 games like Demeo, Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Story, and Moss.