Walkabout Mini Golf Mars Garden Course Features Gravity Mode

Walkabout Mini Golf's latest course takes players to a Mars Garden.

The four level structure is built into the side of a crater with a course laid down for players moving up through 18 holes to a vista with a stunning overlook across the martian landscape.

The paid DLC course features an optional gravity simulation mode to make your ball fly around more playfully, as if you were actually mini golfing on Mars. Walkabout creator Lucas Martell offered UploadVR a pre-launch design tour, explaining how the martian colonists have a ton of automation and their fresh foods grow big on the red planet.

Martell's development team at Mighty Coconut is nearly ready to release the iPhone version of the game with tap-to-putt and swing-to-putt offering a slice of VR anywhere. The game is in open testing now on iOS devices, with a cross-play beta test underway between VR and iPhones. Found balls and other progress from the testing release won't carry over to the full release on iOS.

Check back with us in the days ahead – we'll have the link to the iOS version of the game on the App Store as soon as Walkabout makes it public.