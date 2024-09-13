Crimen - Mercenary Tales Brings Fantasy Adventure To PSVR 2 Today

Crimen - Mercenary Tales reaches PlayStation VR2 later this week.

Developed by Carbon Studio (Hunt Together, The Wizards), you may recall Crimen - Mercenary Tales previously launched last year on most major VR platforms. A VR action-adventure with puzzles and comic book-style visuals, Crimen's story takes place across eight stories in the 17th century, tasking you with exploring castles, pirate ships, ancient temples, and more.

On PlayStation VR2, Crimen includes enhancements like 4K textures, dynamic shadows, improved lighting, and metallic effects on weapons. While it doesn't support features like adaptive triggers or haptic feedback, Carbon Studio informed UploadVR that it will "try to deliver them as soon as possible after launch."

Coinciding with the PSVR 2 launch, Crimen will also receive a new update on Quest, Rift, and Steam. Carbon Studio confirmed the Quest 3 version now offers higher pixel density, while more widespread changes include balancing updates, more foliage, general bug fixing, and further optimization.

We had mixed thoughts in our review last year. Though we praised Crimen's humor and "interesting" premise, we criticized its short length and combat.

Crimen’s hack-and-slash gameplay has its moments and some of the stories offer up a decent mini-adventure. However, there’s only surface-level variety to the characters and enemies, with combat soon becoming tedious, even with the occasional unique weapon drops.

Crimen - Mercenary Tales launches on PlayStation VR2 today. Elsewhere, it's out now on Quest, Pico, Rift, and Steam.