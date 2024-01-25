Hunt Together, a new PvP psychological horror game, arrives on Quest.

Developed by Iron VR, Hunt Together is a multiplayer-only game for up to four players. Featuring two playable classes, Hunters and lifeforce-draining Ghosts, each comes packed with different skills and items. You can play between two gameplay modes, offering a 1v1 'Elimination Mode' and a 1v3 'Hide and Seek' mode with multiple maps available.

Here's the official description from Steam:

Your task will be to defeat your opponent with the help of numerous skills, items and usable environmental elements. The arenas of your battles are spooky, chilling locations, such as an abandoned mine, a haunted mansion or a forgotten orphanage. In addition to being able to face your friends in the Elimination Mode (1v1) or the Hide and Seek Mode (1v3), you also can acquire new skins for your favorite characters and develop their skills through a progression system.

Hunt Together arrives on the Meta Quest platform on January 25. A PC VR version is also coming in February with cross-platform multiplayer support.