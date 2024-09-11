Two Games Took #1 In August's PSVR 2 Download Charts

Sony released its latest PlayStation VR2 download charts for August, and there are two games in #1.

The latest monthly PlayStation Store charts are live, revealing last month's top downloads. While July's #1 Stilt is nowhere to be found after receiving a hefty 90% discount, Beat Saber is back on top in North America and #2 in Europe. Those positions are reversed with Swordsman VR, which took #1 in Europe and #2 in North America. Securing #3 across both regions are Among Us VR and Pavlov.

If you're after the full list, here are the top 10 PlayStation VR2 downloads in August 2024.

PlayStation VR2 Download Charts - August 2024

While August had a handful of new PlayStation VR2 releases, September doesn't presently look much busier. Chernobyl Again is a VR time-traveling adventure that's launching this week, joined by cover shooter Dead Second, Snow Scout, and action-adventure Crimen - Mercenary Tales. 2020's Into The Radius will soon follow on September 19.

August's charts also follow yesterday's PS5 Pro announcement. Launching this November for $700, it's promising a 45% more powerful GPU, faster ray tracing and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). It's unknown if any PSVR 2 games will receive a PS5 Pro patch yet, excluding the flatscreen version of Gran Turismo 7, but we'll keep you informed if that changes.