Two Games Took #1 In August's PSVR 2 Download Charts

 Henry Stockdale
Image collage with two screenshots - Beat Saber on the left, Swordsman VR on the right

Sony released its latest PlayStation VR2 download charts for August, and there are two games in #1.

The latest monthly PlayStation Store charts are live, revealing last month's top downloads. While July's #1 Stilt is nowhere to be found after receiving a hefty 90% discount, Beat Saber is back on top in North America and #2 in Europe. Those positions are reversed with Swordsman VR, which took #1 in Europe and #2 in North America. Securing #3 across both regions are Among Us VR and Pavlov.

If you're after the full list, here are the top 10 PlayStation VR2 downloads in August 2024.

PlayStation VR2 Download Charts - August 2024
While August had a handful of new PlayStation VR2 releases, September doesn't presently look much busier. Chernobyl Again is a VR time-traveling adventure that's launching this week, joined by cover shooter Dead Second, Snow Scout, and action-adventure Crimen - Mercenary Tales. 2020's Into The Radius will soon follow on September 19.

August's charts also follow yesterday's PS5 Pro announcement. Launching this November for $700, it's promising a 45% more powerful GPU, faster ray tracing and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). It's unknown if any PSVR 2 games will receive a PS5 Pro patch yet, excluding the flatscreen version of Gran Turismo 7, but we'll keep you informed if that changes.

What PS5 Pro Means For PlayStation VR2 Games
PS5 Pro has a 45% more powerful GPU, meaning it could run PlayStation VR2 games at higher frame rate or resolution if developers release patches.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

