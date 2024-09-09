 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

New Hellsweeper VR Roadmap Promises Katana & New Game Mode

 &  Henry Stockdale
Hellsweeper VR screenshot shows your hands in front of you as your hound holds something in its mouth

Hellsweeper VR revealed a new post-launch roadmap, promising a new weapon and miniboss in September's upcoming Resurgence update.

To celebrate the game's upcoming first anniversary, developer Mixed Realms revealed the next Hellsweeper VR update. Titled 'Resurgence,' that includes the new katana weapon, a brand new miniboss, a new playable model, and some additional traits. This update will arrive in less than two weeks.

As for the 'Alliance' update, a new game mode is coming that's playable in both single-player and co-op. Other changes include an additional miniboss, new weapon skins, various updates to Hellsweeper VR's maps, and more. An exact release date remains unknown, but it's targeting December 2024 or Q1 2025.

We've seen numerous updates for Hellsweeper VR since last year's launch. December's 'Treachery' update added a new boss and more weapons, March's 'Wrath' update delivered a visual overhaul largely targeted at PSVR 2 that included eye tracking support with dynamic foveated rendering, while June's 'Ascension' overhauled the traits system and added new dual-wielding bonuses.

As for what's coming after Hellsweeper VR, Mixed Realms touched upon its next game, a hack-and-slash roguelike action adventure called 13z. Presently, that's only confirmed for a flatscreen release on PC, though the studio stated that "we’d love to be able to bring it to VR too!"

Hellsweeper VR is available now on the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2Pico, and PC VR.

Hellsweeper VR Review: Visceral, Versatile VR Violence
Hellsweeper is a hell of a good time – on Quest at least. Read our full Hellsweeper review here:
UploadVRPete Austin

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More