New Hellsweeper VR Roadmap Promises Katana & New Game Mode

Hellsweeper VR revealed a new post-launch roadmap, promising a new weapon and miniboss in September's upcoming Resurgence update.

To celebrate the game's upcoming first anniversary, developer Mixed Realms revealed the next Hellsweeper VR update. Titled 'Resurgence,' that includes the new katana weapon, a brand new miniboss, a new playable model, and some additional traits. This update will arrive in less than two weeks.

As for the 'Alliance' update, a new game mode is coming that's playable in both single-player and co-op. Other changes include an additional miniboss, new weapon skins, various updates to Hellsweeper VR's maps, and more. An exact release date remains unknown, but it's targeting December 2024 or Q1 2025.

We've seen numerous updates for Hellsweeper VR since last year's launch. December's 'Treachery' update added a new boss and more weapons, March's 'Wrath' update delivered a visual overhaul largely targeted at PSVR 2 that included eye tracking support with dynamic foveated rendering, while June's 'Ascension' overhauled the traits system and added new dual-wielding bonuses.

As for what's coming after Hellsweeper VR, Mixed Realms touched upon its next game, a hack-and-slash roguelike action adventure called 13z. Presently, that's only confirmed for a flatscreen release on PC, though the studio stated that "we’d love to be able to bring it to VR too!"

Hellsweeper VR is available now on the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2, Pico, and PC VR.