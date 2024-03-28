Hellsweeper VR introduces new enemies and PSVR 2 visual improvements in today's free Wrath Update.

Following December's 'Treachery' update, Wrath marks the second major Hellsweeper VR update in the post-launch roadmap. It introduces the Mage's Staff weapon, which combines all magic elements into one weapon. Wrath is a new enemy type alongside elemental bosses, you can now wield enemy weapons, while 'Epithets' is a new class and reward system.

Wrath notably addresses visual criticisms Hellsweeper VR faced on PSVR 2 at launch. Alongside new adaptive trigger functionality when using and levitating ranged weapons, Hellsweeper VR on PSVR 2 now supports eye tracking through dynamic foveated rendering. Mixed Realms states this took six months to implement.

"To make this happen, we had to update our Unity version, switch from the Standard Pipeline to the Universal Render Pipeline, update all the lighting and shaders, and redo elements that were not supported by our new workflow," confirms the developer, thanking their supporters.

It's not the only platform getting visual upgrades, either. On PC VR, the lighting was overhauled, and the Hellhound received updated hair and fur. Quest 2 also received lighting updates and improved texture resolution. Finally, Quest 3 benefits from a native resolution bump and a higher particle count for the VFX. For more details, you can check out the full patch notes on Steam.

Hellsweeper VR - Wrath Update is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Pico, PSVR 2 and PC VR.