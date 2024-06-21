Hellsweeper VR Overhauls Traits System In Ascension Update

Hellsweeper VR overhauls the traits system in the free Ascension update.

Available now on most supported platforms, the latest Hellsweeper VR update streamlines the traits system. Developer Mixed Realms states this "reduces the need to memorize more complex recipes for forging stronger traits," changes the number of UI panels during forging, and moves some traits into a new category, letting you equip them at the start of a run.

Elsewhere, new dual-wielding bonuses have been introduced for the sword and axe. Wrath now has Frost and Volt elemental variants, while bHaptics is now supported on Quest with "improved" integration also promised on Steam. Mixed Realms notes this update will reset all ongoing roguelike runs because of the traits overhaul, and a new roadmap will be unveiled "soon."

It's the latest major update for Hellsweeper VR since last year's launch. December's 'Treachery' update introduced a new boss, additional weapons and an extended co-op experience. March's 'Wrath' update added adaptive trigger functionality for levitating ranged weapons, eye tracking support with dynamic foveated rendering, and more.

The Hellsweeper VR - Ascension Update is available now on the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2, and PC VR. Mixed Realms confirmed that the Pico version's update will "follow soon."