A simulator with a Varjo XR-3 headset is being used to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 fighter jets the country recently received.

Ukraine started receiving the first F-16s in August, intended to boost the country's ability to repel attacks by Russian aircraft on its cities and infrastructure. Around 65 F-16s have been pledged to the country by NATO countries including the Netherlands and Denmark.

But Ukraine's President Zelensky has publicly said that the limiting factor in utilizing these F-16s is the lack of pilots trained to fly them. Until now Ukraine's air force has been using Soviet jets, which have significant differences.

To help make this F-16 training program faster, more convenient, and lower cost, Czech startup Dogfight Boss says it delivered to the Ukrainian Air Force a simulator that uses a Varjo XR-3 mixed reality headset alongside a replica F-16C cockpit.

Dogfight Boss says it spent almost a year fine-tuning the simulator with the help of European F-16 pilot instructors, and shared the following statement it says came from the Ukrainian Air Force:

"Our pilots and cadets were deeply impressed by the advanced and realistic features of the F-16C Viper simulator. These features are essential for pilot training, providing an effective environment to practice with sophisticated flight systems, fine-tune their strategies, and prepare for future missions."

Dogfight Boss says it's now seeking partnerships with "government and private entities" to fund at least eight more F-16C simulators for Ukraine.

This comes just a month after a flight simulator rig using a VR headset got FAA qualification for the first time, and is yet another example of virtual and augmented reality delivering simulation that approaches the experience of real-world training at a fraction of the cost, making a difference in the real world.