Our latest VR news roundup is live, featuring the latest stories you may have missed this last week.

With VR hardware, Pico began teasing its next headset with an announcement due on August 20. Vive XR Elite received a price cut, and a VR-based flight simulator rig has been FAA qualified. We reviewed the newly launched PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter, which you don't need if your graphics card has VirtualLink. We also posted our impressions of the Varjo XR-4 and a VR fire safety training program.

For VR gaming, we reviewed Zero Caliber 2, Into The Radius 2, and went hands-on with The Burst. Ready at Dawn has officially closed, Schell Games' next game is Puzzle Sculpt, more details emerged for the VR Games Showcase, and Apple Vision Pro game developers reported frustrations. Further news followed for Disney+, Darksword, Astro Hunters, Pavel's Gulag Getout, On Point, Bomber Drone, Arcade Paradise VR, Dungeons of Eternity, Medieval Dynasty, and MixRift.

Our full coverage is accessible here. Elsewhere, here are our top five VR news stories that we initially missed:

Among Us VR Kicks Off New Limited Time Event: Containment

The latest Among Us VR limited-time event, Containment, is live on all platforms. Containment mode turns the map into a threat as entire sections go into lockdown, affecting your visibility, while sabotage events activate on their own. Like previous events, Containment's launch also coincides with a new paid cosmetics pack.

Brazen Blaze Receives A New Character Next Week

Released on Quest and Steam last month, MyDearest's 3v3 hero brawler Brazen Blaze will introduce a new character. Havoc comes equipped with a giant hammer as his primary weapon and an Air Mine sub-weapon, and he kicks off Season 1 - Act 2 on August 13.

After recently receiving Quest 3 enhancements, Sweet Surrender went live with Update 11. That adds new quality-of-life enhancements, class re-balancing, teleportation movement polish, changes to level layouts, and one-handed play. A new trainee mode lets you continue from where you died, though leaderboards, achievements, and class progression are locked.

When They Came For Us By PETA Puts You At The Mercy Of Aliens

Published by PETA, When They Came For Us is a free experience that tasks you with convincing an alien entity to set you free in just seven minutes. Using OpenAI technology for the alien, it's designed to ensure each user has a unique, dynamic conversation when speaking.

Following last week's launch, the first Zero Caliber 2 update is now live on Quest. Patch #1 makes it easier to level up faster, lets you skip the tutorial, introduces various bug fixes, and adds ProVolver and ForceTube support. Patch #2 will follow next week with promised changes, including "improved graphics" and fixes for bHaptics gear and modded maps.

Looking for further VR news stories? Here's everything else we've spotted this week.

If you'd like to inform us about a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.