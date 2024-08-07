MixRift Wants To Create The 'Angry Birds' Of MR Gaming

MixRift wants to create the "Angry Birds" of mixed reality games, and the new studio secured $1.6 million in funding.

Formed last year by CEO Bobby Voicu, CPO David Pripas, and CTO Andrei Vaduva, MixRift confirmed that this funding round was led by Outsized Ventures, Underline Ventures, and SOSV. The studio confirmed this funding will help accelerate "its efforts to develop and publish in-demand mixed reality titles" for Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro.

Believing that mixed reality appeals to a wider set of users, MixRift aims to deliver the "Angry Birds" of MR - not to be confused with Resolution Games' recent MR mode for Angry Birds VR: Isle Of Pigs. The developer states its approach involves rapidly prototyping games, focusing on what game mechanics work over "specific titles."

So far, MixRift has released two MR games in 2024; Hell Horde on Quest involves defeating demonic monsters who begin appearing through portals, while Fractured is a 3D puzzle game available on both Quest and Apple Vision Pro. More games are scheduled to launch later this year, though specific details about these titles remain unconfirmed.