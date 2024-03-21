Angry Birds VR: Isle Of Pigs Will Get MR Support On Quest & Pico

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is getting a mixed reality mode next week on Quest and Pico.

Marking Resolution Games' seventh title with MR support, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs includes controller and hand tracking support, letting you manually move the stage across your living room. Compared against Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs, the studio states it's taking advantage of room mapping, hand tracking and more powerful hardware that wasn't previously available.

We briefly went hands-on with Angry Birds VR's MR Mode for GDC 2024 on Quest 3, and I found the hand tracking works really well. You control the slingshot by "holding" it with your hands, using your other hand to pull back and fling the birds into these structures. The physics felt responsive across the few levels I played, gameplay remains enjoyable and MR support seems like a natural fit.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs—MR Mode arrives on March 26 as a free update on Quest and Pico. The game is also available on PC VR, PSVR, and PSVR 2.