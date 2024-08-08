Pavel's Gulag Getout Is A Penguin-Themed VR Climbing Game

Pavel's Gulag Getout is a "rage-quit-inducing" penguin-themed VR climbing game coming to Quest and Steam.

Co-developed by VR content creator Brandon 'ChubbierSnail' Smith and Mindway, who previously released its namesake VR meditation app, Pavel's Gulag Getout is the game's tentative name. Inspired by Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy, you play as Pavel Pinguinovich, a penguin kidnapped and imprisoned by agents for top-secret experiments in Cold War-era Siberia.

Hello friends! Today I'm UNBELIEVABLY excited to announce that I'm developing and releasing my first VR game!



Brought to life by my wonderfully brilliant partners at @MindwayVR, this ChubbierSnail x Mindway collab will hopefully be a massive success!https://t.co/RMzuJ02vnE — ChubbierSnail (@ChubbierSnail) August 8, 2024

Using a hammer and sickle as tools, Pavel's tasked with climbing up an imposing ice wall using "wit, determination, and athleticism," so he can be reunited with his family. The announcement video below doesn't show direct gameplay footage, but instead details the game's basic concept and reveals several storyboards.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with Brandon on this project," said Tim Levent Yurdum, Mindway's CEO in a prepared statement. "His creativity and ability to connect with an active user base on a deep level make him the perfect partner to bring 'Pavel's Gulag Getout' to life. Together, we aim to create a game that is not only challenging and fun but also deeply immersive and emotionally impactful."

Pavel's Gulag Getout arrives in "late 2024" on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.