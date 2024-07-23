Astro Hunters VR is a new PvPvE VR extraction shooter reaching Steam next month, with a multiplatform launch to follow.

Developed by Wenkly Studio, best known for Survival Nation and Elven Assassin, Astro Hunters VR is an online multiplayer game with cross-platform support. Working as a mercenary called the Hunters, your goal involves scavenging across different planets to gather resources and craft new items, killing enemies along the way with pistols, rifles, rocket launchers, machine guns, shotguns, or snipers.

Astro Hunters VR takes a risk vs reward approach, letting you join forces with other nearby players to ensure survival or try killing them to secure a better share of loot. Resources are managed at crafting stations on your Mothership, while weapons can be upgraded with elemental modifications like fire, acid, plasma, and electricity.

Following last month's appearance during Steam Next Fest, an Astro Hunters VR free demo will become available once more on Steam between July 26-28, starting at 1pm CEST. The studio confirmed that there are no playtime restrictions, so the demo's gameplay duration will be unlimited.

Astro Hunters VR arrives on August 8 for Steam. The official website confirms a Q3 2024 release window for Quest, while Pico and PSVR 2 ports will follow at a later date.