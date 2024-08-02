Bomber Drone Turns Quest 3 Owners Into Living Room Pilots

A new game for Quest 3 gives you a mixed reality drone to fly in your living room.

As we work to update our best mixed reality games list, we discovered Bomber Drone while looking through the latest mixed reality titles available on Meta's store. Using Quest 3’s color passthrough, the game transforms your play space into a mixed reality warzone and it even uses Quest 3’s room meshing to incorporate every nook and cranny of your physical space into the action.

The room mesh – which is made by the headset as a map of your physical space – is one of the standout features here as it extends past any user-defined boundaries. The viewfinder in the game shows the room mesh as the camera feed from the simulated drone, creating a surreal sense of actually piloting an armed flying machine through your living space.

Once you’ve got the controls down, which are adjustable to your preferred flying style, the action and intensity immediately picks up as missile launchers spawn throughout the room and begin to unleash havoc. Once the munitions start flying, you’re constantly on your toes, making split-second decisions which keep adrenaline pumping non-stop as you drop your own bombs and try to rescue a helpless hostage trapped on a high tower somewhere in the space.

The title features vibrant visuals that pop brightly against Quest 3’s color passthrough. The contrast between virtual elements and real-world surroundings means every explosion, trail of smoke or missile whizzing past drew me deeper into the intensity of the experience. Bomber Drone also interacts with your room's surfaces, so you can land drones (there are multiple types to choose from) on tables or other furniture, dramatically enhancing the experience with a true sense of awe as virtual objects interact with the physical world.

Bomber Drone is a short experience with only five levels as of this writing, and it didn’t take long to complete them. There's a free roam and outdoor mode as well with a Discord group to track ongoing development of the game. Mission progression sees more enemy types added over time, but I'd love to see more variety to the rescue scenarios. Still, even in its current state, Bomber Drone leaves a lasting impression with its heart-pounding action and innovative use of Quest 3’s mixed reality passthrough.

Bomber Drone is being published by Flat2VR Studios with demos of new features for the game planned for Gamesom. Flat2VR Studios, freshly supported by A16Z, is separately planning to reveal a VR port of a popular flat game during the event in Germany.

You can check out Bomber Drone for yourself from the link below: