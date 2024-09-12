Track Craft's colocated mixed reality update is out now.

The new feature lets multiple Quest headsets play together in the editor in mixed reality, using the physical room as the terrain for the tracks to be placed on. They'll see the same virtual objects in the same positions, and can both contribute to editing the track.

0:00 / 0:36 1×

Quest 2 and Quest Pro can join a colocated session, but a Quest 3 is required to host it. That's because among Meta headsets, only Quest 3 can scan your environment to generate a 3D scene mesh, which Track Craft leverages for track placement and vehicle collision.

To set up a colocated multiplayer session, go to Editor -> New Track, select a Track Pack, and host a session. Once in the session, select 'Start Co-located'.

0:00 / 0:36 1×

Developer Brainz Gamify notes the following potential issues with this initial implementation of colocation:

• When joining a co-located session, it’s best to face the direction where the host placed the starting piece.

• The size and position of the starting piece need to be set up before clicking “Start Co-located.” Once the co-located session is launched, no player can move or resize the starting piece.

• You can join a multiplayer session with avatars first and then start the co-located feature, or let the host start the co-located session and join it directly.

• If someone disconnects from the co-located session, there is a high risk that some props may change position for that player when rejoining.

The first major Quest game to support colocation was Demeo. Colocation is an exciting new frontier for mixed reality, offering a local multiplayer experience akin to couch co-op but in a new medium. And with Quest 3S likely launching soon with color passthrough and mesh scanning, the cost of a family member, spouse, or flatmate being able to join you in mixed reality will soon be lower than ever.