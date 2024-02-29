Looking for new VR games in March 2024? Here are our latest monthly highlights.

Spring is almost here and already, 2024's seen plenty of VR games. Following a handful of Apple Vision Pro games and a hefty January lineup, we reviewed numerous titles across February like Border Bots VR, Under Cover, Legendary Tales, Stranger Things VR, and Beat the Beats. They were joined by Project Demigod, Rogue Stargun, Ghosts of Tabor, Bootstrap Island and more.

While March is looking slightly quieter right now, there's still a good selection of new VR games on the way. You can find our more comprehensive upcoming VR games list here and, as always, be sure to bookmark this page. We'll update this list as more VR games get confirmed release dates across each major platform, also removing entries if they get delayed.

Right now, here are the biggest new VR games coming to Quest, PC VR and PSVR 2 this March.

Rainbow Reactor: Fusion - Remastered - March 1 (PSVR 2)

Initially released in 2019, Rainbow Reactor: Fusion is a color-matching puzzle game that's seen gradual iterations across the years. Following on from Steam and Quest launches, it's now being remastered for PSVR 2, featuring an upgraded resolution and 90fps performance without reprojection.

OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story - March 7 (PSVR 2)

OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story is a new VR horror game coming to PSVR 2 and Steam . A VR-focused sequel to Do Not Open , you play as George Foster, an investigator that visits the mansion after what happened in the first game, faced by the malevolent presence of Mike Goreng.

Swarm 2 - March 7 (Quest)

Previously released on Pico, Swarm 2 is a roguelike shooter to 2021's Swarm. Armed with a grappling hook and pistol, you're tasked with fending off the Swarm to save Earth across new environments, and it also features online leaderboards. That's now reaching Quest.

The Pirate Queen - March 7 (PC VR, Quest)

Winner of the Immersive Storyscapes Award during last year's Tribeca Festival, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend is a narrative adventure game by Singer Studios, focused on puzzle solving and exploration. Starring Lucy Liu as Cheng Shih, who sailed the South China Sea with the Red Flag Fleet, that's coming to Quest and Steam.

Akka Arrh - March 8 (PSVR 2)

Released last year for most flatscreen platforms, Akka Arrh is an arcade shooter with tower defense elements, taking inspiration from Tempest 2000. Developed by industry veteran Jeff Minter through Llamasoft and published by Atari, your aim involves destroying enemies through a command center, triggering chain reactions with bombs.

Stilt - March 8 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Developed by Rekt Games, Stilt brings a colorful adventure inspired by classic platformers to Quest, Steam and PSVR 2. Requiring "quick reflexes and problem-solving skills to progress through the levels," you're tasked with collecting missing gift packages and stamps as you progress, navigating through chasms, avoiding traps and fending off enemies. Online multiplayer is also supported.

System Critical 2 - March 8 (PSVR 2)

Developed by Old Formulas, System Critical 2 is a "retro style run and gun platformer shooter." A direct sequel to last year's System Critical: The Race Against Time, that reaches PSVR 2 this month, following prior launches on SteamVR and Quest App Lab.

Humanity - March 14 (Quest)

Released last year with optional VR support on PS5 and PC, Humanity now makes its way to Quest. The latest game from Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite publisher Enhance, this third-person puzzle-action game takes inspiration from Lemmings. Playing as a Shiba Inu, you must guide the mindless masses to reach the exit.

Little Cities: Bigger! - March 12 (PSVR 2)

Developed by Purple Yonder, Little Cities: Bigger! features all the updates previously released on Quest - Sandbox, Snowy Islands DLC, Attractions and Little Citizens. With the PSVR 2 version, publisher nDreams confirms this port features an enhanced frame rate, 4K resolution, eye tracking and haptic feedback support.

Monkey Doo VR - March 14 (Quest)

Monkey Doo VR is a free-to-play VR game that sees you swinging through jungles as you race others to collect bananas. Previously released via App Lab and Steam, that's now coming to the official Meta Store, and the PC VR version will be updated on the same day.

Paint the Town Red VR - March 14 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Previously released on flatscreen platforms, Paint the Town Red VR calls itself a "chaotic" first-person melee combat game with voxel visuals. Set across different time periods and locations, enemies "can be punched, bashed, kicked, stabbed and sliced completely dynamically using almost anything that isn't nailed down." That's coming to Quest, Steam and PSVR 2.

Lawn Mowing Simulator VR - March 21 (Quest)

Developed by Skyhook Games, Lawn Mowing Simulator first appeared for flatscreen platforms in 2021. Announced by publisher Curve Games, it's now receiving an official VR adaptation, tasking you with garden management across different locations on Quest.

Max Mustard - March 21 (Quest)

Max Mustard is a VR platformer from Richie's Plank Experience developer Toast Interactive. Much like Moss , you embody a character that looks down on the game's environments, manipulating elements to assist Maxthrough this world. Featuring 40 levels and four bosses, it's reaching Quest first, while PC VR and PSVR 2 versions are planned for mid-2024.

MADiSON VR - March 23 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Released for PC and consoles in 2022, MADiSON VR adapts the flatscreen first-person survival horror game for PSVR 2 and SteamVR. As Luca, who wakes up in a dark room with his hands covered in blood. Going up against the eponymous demonic ghost, there's no weaponry and players must depend on an instant camera to solve puzzles.

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate - Dual Edition - March 27 (PC VR)

Following on from Quest and PSVR 2, Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate brings MyDearest's episodic trilogy to Steam with flatscreen support. Set in the artificial marine city of Astrum Close, you play as supervisor Hal Scion as you investigate a murder. You can check out our previous thoughts on Episode 1, Episode 2 and Episode 3.

Medieval Dynasty: New Settlement - March 28 (Quest)

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement is a survival, resource-gathering VR game that tasks you with creating a lasting dynasty, one that involves building construction, cooking, crafting, hunting and more across an open-world environment. It's coming to Quest this month.

