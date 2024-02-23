Humanity Takes Shiba Inu Puzzles To Quest This March

Surrealist puzzle platformer Humanity reaches Quest next month.

Released last year on Steam and PS5 with optional VR support, Humanity marks the latest game from Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite publisher Enhance. As a Shiba Inu, this third-person puzzle-action game takes inspiration from Lemmings, tasking you with guiding the mindless masses to reach the exit. Now reaching Quest, you can watch gameplay footage below.

Detailed in a press release, Enhance confirmed the Quest version features the entire 90+ stage story mode and boss battles. Cross-platform support for custom user stages is also available, granting access to over 8,000 levels designed on the previous versions. While Enhance states it's coming to Quest 2, Quest Pro and Quest 3, the store page also lists Quest 1, though this could be an error.

We enjoyed Humanity in our hands-on impressions last year. Though we believed there's areas where it could "have taken better advantage" of what VR can offer, we still considered it "an excellent release" that delivers a "really ingenious and engaging puzzle experience."

Despite some missed opportunities, Humanity is still an excellent release and nonetheless compelling in VR... it's clear that Humanity is a true puzzle game gem and worth trying out in whatever format you'd prefer. It feels especially at home on PS5 – it's nice to be able to relax on the lounge and play on the TV some nights, then dive into the full immersive VR experience on others.

Humanity arrives on Quest on March 14 for $24.99 USD with a 20% pre-order discount. Elsewhere, it's available now on PSVR 2 and PC VR.