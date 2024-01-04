Searching for the latest VR games in January 2024? We're once again rounding up our latest monthly highlights.

2023 was a big year for VR gaming, and that didn't let up until near the end. Boosted by the Quest 3 launching in October, what followed was a stacked line-up with big names like Asgard's Wrath 2, PowerWash Simulator VR, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, Demeo Battles, Assassin's Creed Nexus, Racket Club, Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR Mode, Arizona Sunshine 2 and so much more.

January's always been a quieter month for flatscreen gaming, and while that's the same for VR games, you still have options. We're still highlighting a few notable releases and alongside those, Walkabout Mini Golf will receive its Around The World in 80 Days DLC. So, as always, keep this page bookmarked. We'll update this list as more VR games get confirmed release dates.

You can find our more comprehensive upcoming VR games list here, but for now, these are the big games reaching Quest, PC VR, Pico and PSVR 2 in January 2024.

Battle Talent - January 4 (Pico)

Battle Talent is a roguelite fighting sim from Cydream that previously came to PC VR and Quest. Set in a fantasy world, it promises a challenging physics-based fighter "designed to emphasize practicing muscle memory" over brute force with varied combat styles, dozens of weapons and magical spells, and more.

Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem - January 4 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Battle Bows studio WIMO Games, Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem lets you race vehicles around crazy tracks in VR. Available on Steam and Quest, both versions feature mixed reality support for creating circuits across your home environment.

Cactus Cowboy: Desert Warfare - January 4 (Pico)

Previously released on most major VR platforms in November, Cactus Cowboy - Desert Warfare now makes its way to Pico. The latest entry in this indie FPS series, Desert Warfare sees you step into the shoes of Cactus Cowboy in a fight against the Bug Army.

Rat it: Plague Hunter - January 4 (Quest)

Following its Steam Early Access launch last month, Rat It: Plague Hunter now arrives on Quest App Lab. Set in a medieval world, you play as an outlaw alchemist navigating the treacherous waters of the ocean, discovering an "abandoned pirate ship plagued by rats corrupted by nefarious spirits."

Twistex - January 11 (PC VR)

Developed by Middle Man Games, Twistex first appeared on Quest App Lab last September. A falling block puzzler where you rotate a cylindrical grid to fill it with shapes, the Steam version comes with non-passthrough environments alongside a flatscreen mode.

VRosty - January 11 (PC VR, Quest)

Described as a VR puppet platformer, VRosty comes from developer TomyHorst (HoVRboard). Featuring over 30 stages and physics-based puzzles, you pull the titular character toward you by holding your hands above it. That's coming to Steam and Quest App Lab.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - January 16 (Quest 3)

Initially launched for older Quest headsets in October 2020, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will receive its anticipated Quest 3 upgrade this month. Alongside the above trailer, you can check out the upgrade comparison shown at Connect 2023 to learn more.

Toy Trains - January 16 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Created by Something Random, a team composed of former Superhot developers, Toy Trains sees you creating model train sets in VR. Set in "a world where vintage toys and forgotten treasures spring to life," this promises open-ended challenges, and we'll bring you our impressions soon. Alongside Steam, PSVR 2 and Quest, a Pico version will follow later.

Bulletstorm VR - January 18 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Bulletstorm VR brings the 2011 flatscreen game to Steam, PSVR 2 and Quest. Set in the 26th century, this FPS sees you playing Grayson Hunt, a former black ops soldier turned space pirate who crash lands on Stygia. The VR adaptation also comes with two exclusive new levels.

Hunt Together - January 18 (PC VR, Quest)

Hunt Together is a new PvP psychological horror game from Iron VR. Featuring 1v1 duels and a 1v3 'Hide and Seek' mode, you'll be armed with various items, skills, and more to defeat your opponent. Crossplay support between Quest and PC VR is also promised in a post-launch update planned for February.

Demeter: The Asklepios Chronicles - January 25 (Quest)

Developed by Novelab (Notes on Blindness, On the Morning you Wake), Demeter: The Asklepios Chronicles is a narrative-driven mixed reality puzzle platformer. Playable in any size room thanks to procedural generation, your goal involves helping Atalanta after her ship crashes inside your home. That's coming exclusively to Quest.

Crumbling - January 2024 (Quest)

Crumbling mixes a hack ’n’ slash VR roguelike with the childhood nostalgia surrounding action figures. Created by solo German developer Ole Jürgensen, the Quest store confirms it's coming this month. It's unknown if the SteamVR version will join it, which was previously announced for Q1 2024, while the Pico release is coming in Q2 2024.

Retropolis dot.Line - January 2024 (Quest)

Following last year's early access launch for Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye, developer Peanut Button will release a mixed reality puzzle spin-off next. Titled Retropolis dot.Line, that's coming to Quest as a free release. The studio is also granting open beta access through Discord to 200 people.

If you've got an update for a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.