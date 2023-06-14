Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye brings a new point-and-click adventure to VR, and that's available now in early access via Quest App Lab.

Revealed in February, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye takes place one year after The Secret of Retropolis. Continuing the story of robo-detective Philip Log and Jenny Montage as they face an “enigmatic” new villain, Peanut Button says you can play the sequel without playing the first game. Available on Quest via App Lab, early access includes episode 1 and a season pass. Three more episodes are due later this year, and you can watch the release trailer below:

Here's the full gameplay description.

Using Philip Log’s extendo-arms, the player is able to collect items from afar, use them to overcome obstacles, and move the plot forward. Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye also features enchanted logic puzzles, new rotation mechanics, and movement between different environments, offering a more challenging adventure with a substantially longer play time than the previous game. With improved graphics and character animation, returning to Retropolis is more jaw-dropping than ever.

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is out now on Quest via App Lab, while Pico, Vive XR Elite and Steam versions are coming later this year.