Twistex brings mixed reality puzzles to Quest next month, with a SteamVR version not far behind.

Developed by Middle Man Games, Twistex is a falling block puzzler where you rotate a cylindrical grid to fill it with shapes. Featuring two modes at launch, 'Ring Drop' sees you filling a whole ring with blocks to clear it. If they reach the top, that's game over. 'Color Drop' is a slower-paced mode that involves connecting eight or more matching colors to clear that group.

Both options feature 24 levels, an endless mode, and three difficulty settings, with scores shared across online leaderboards. On Meta Quest, Twistex supports passthrough for mixed reality gameplay and Middle Man states colored objects are affected by real-time lighting.

On SteamVR, Twistex includes non-passthrough environments, which the developer confirms will later arrive on Quest. Further post-launch plans include "more game types, modes and levels." As for other platforms, Middle Man states those are "on the radar, but nothing is decided yet."

Twistex arrives on Quest on September 14, and the SteamVR version follows in late 2023.