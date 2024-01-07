Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem brings Hasbro's toy cars to Quest & PC VR.

Developed by Battle Bows studio WIMO Games, Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem marks the latest Hasbro brand adapted for VR, following the now-delisted NERF Ultimate Championship. Featuring track building with different pieces like loop-de-loops, cars can also be modified beyond cosmetic purposes to adjust stats like acceleration, grip and top speed. Here's the launch trailer:

While Micro Machines doesn't support multiplayer, this comes with a campaign mode split across different missions.

"Some objectives require a fast car and a track built for speed, while others demand a monster truck that can rack up destruction points," states WIMO.

Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem is out now on Quest and Steam. Notably, App Lab title Track Craft carries more reviews and a higher overall rating from users on the Quest store for a game in a similar genre. Track Craft’s developers also recently said that multiplayer is coming soon.