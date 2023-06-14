Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - Episode 3 wraps up MyDearest's trilogy with 'End of Hallucinations', releasing next month on Quest 2 and PSVR 2.

Following Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - Episode 1 last September and Episode 2 in December, there's been a longer wait for the final part of MyDearest's VR anime adventure. Revealed during today's UploadVR Summer Showcase, the team debuted a new trailer, recapping previous events and teasing what to expect in Episode 3. You can watch this in full below:

Set within an artificial marine city, Astrum Close, Dyschronia sees you playing as Special Supervisor Hal Scion, investigating a murder in this usually crime-free world. We recommended Episode 1 in our review, calling it a "promising start" that's "considerably more immersive" than its predecessors, Tokyo Chronos and Altdeus: Beyond Chronos. As for Episode 2, we considered it a "satisfying midway point" that "continues to feel rewarding."

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - Episode 1 and 2 are out now on Meta Quest 2 and PSVR 2 for $19.99 and $14.99 respectively. Episode 3 will follow on July 13 for both platforms.