Looking for new VR games in October 2023? As always, we're rounding up our latest monthly highlights.

September was a busy month for VR. We reviewed Outta Hand, Behind The Frame VR, Toss!, Dungeons of Eternity and Hellsweeper, published our Gamescom 2023 impressions and also previewed Inverse, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR Mode, Project Wingman - Frontline 59, Soul Covenant and more. That's before getting into the hefty C-Smash VRS update and Brazen Blaze announcing alpha playtests.

However, October easily stands out as one of 2023's biggest months for VR gaming with Quest 3 launching on October 10. Meta Connect 2023 revealed considerably more about the new headset and showcased various VR and MR games. Don't expect any immediate exclusives but many games will receive Quest 3 enhancements, so we're also highlighting big updates dropping this month.

This list will be regularly updated as more confirmations come through, so keep this page bookmarked. For now, here are all the big upcoming VR and MR games reaching Quest, PC VR, PSVR 2 and Pico 4 in October 2023.

Waltz of the Wizard - October 3 (PSVR 2)

Developed by Aldin, Waltz of the Wizard is an older experience we previously called one of the best Quest hand tracking games. Offering a Sorcerer’s Apprentice-style workshop in VR, it's now coming to PSVR 2 without hand tracking but with asymmetric local co-op and a new voice interaction system.

Dungeons Of Eternity - October 5 (Quest)

Developed by Othergate, Dungeons of Eternity is a VR co-op fantasy action RPG that's playable solo or with up to three players in co-op. Tasked with overcoming hundreds of randomly generated chambers to secure treasure, we had strong praise in our ongoing review-in-progress.

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game - October 5 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Previously available on Quest 2 and Pico, Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game is an action roguelite spin-off to the popular grand strategy game by Paradox. Commanding the spaceship Aurora, you're tasked with investigating the eponymous Ghost Signal to uncover an ancient mystery.

Red Matter - October 5 (PSVR 2)

Following May's release of Red Matter 2 on PSVR 2, Vertical Robot is now bringing the original sci-fi VR puzzle adventure to Sony's latest headset. Promised Red Matter upgrades include 4K visuals, revamped controls, foveated rendering and 90fps performance with no reprojection.

BAM - October 10 (Quest)

A new MR experience, BAM is a Quest 3 launch game that describes itself as a fast-paced multiplayer title. "Place your tabletop arena where it suits you, scale it, rotate it and puppeteer your character to victory online or local through spatial anchors," confirms a press release.

BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space - October 10 (PSVR 2)

Available now on Quest and PC VR, Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space now makes its way to PSVR 2. Developed by Changingday, it's designed for autistic players with no fail state and a focus on “stress-free versions of everyday interactions," tasking you with bringing your boss “the greatest sandwich in the galaxy.”

First Encounters - October 10 (Quest 3)

Best described as a free MR tutorial than fully fledged game, First Encounters is only available on Quest 3. Featuring FPS elements while utilizing passthrough, scene understanding and scene anchors, you must break down walls in your real-world environment to find space critters, shooting them to fit them into a rescue ship.

PianoVision - October 10 (Quest)

Previously released on App Lab, PianoVision now receives a full release as a Quest 3 launch game. Teaching you how to play Piano through mixed reality with hand-tracking support, this educational app can be aligned with an acoustic piano, keyboard or entirely virtual piano.

Puzzling Places - October 10 (Quest)

Puzzling Places is available on most major VR headsets. But for Quest specifically, it's receiving a major update in time for the Quest 3 launch that adds two-player multiplayer and hand tracking support.

Genotype - October 12 (Quest)

Developed by Bolverk Games, Genotype takes us to Antarctica in an “escape-the-dungeon” FPS-style action adventure. Investigating the mystery behind an abandoned scientific facility, you're aided by high-tech gloves that can print organisms, using their abilities to take down enemies and solve puzzles.

Pixel Ripped 1995 - October 12 (PSVR 2)

Previously released on most major VR platforms, Pixel Ripped 1995 is the second entry in ARVORE's series and this port closely follows June's Pixel Ripped 1978 launch. Inspired by 16/32-bit gaming, 1995 on PSVR 2 includes headset rumble, adaptive triggers support and 120fps performance. There's also a free cross-buy upgrade if you own the PSVR version.

Tennis on Court - October 17 (PSVR 2)

Tennis On-Court is a first-person sim supporting arcade and realistic gameplay modes. Developed by Decathlon Games, it's playable in 1v1 or 2v2 matches online or against AI, also offering five training modes to practice between. It's also out now on Quest App Lab.

Snow Wars - October 19 (Quest)

Snow Wars is looking to deliver a ligher take on the shooter genre. Developed by Actum Games, it's replacing guns for snow ball fights across this winter wonderland with up to eight players per match, launching with four gameplay modes and four maps.

The 7th Guest VR - October 19 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

A remake of the CD-ROM horror classic, The 7th Guest VR adapts the original point-and-click adventure into a fully immersive experience. Published by Vertigo Games, it tells the story of the haunted Stauf Mansion and that's coming to most major VR platforms.

The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood - October 19 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Carbon Studio, the Brotherhood update brings a remastered version of The Wizards - Dark Times to Quest and PC VR. That includes three-player co-op, new enemies and spells and additional level objectives. Optimized controls and visual enhancements are also promised.

Dungeon Full Dive - October 23 (PC VR)

Dungeon Full Dive feels more like a tabletop toolset than game, recreating Dungeons & Dragons' 5e. Supporting up to eight players per campaign with crossplay between VR and flatscreen players, you can play with a bird's eye top-down view or from your character's perspective. That's coming to Steam early access with a Quest release arriving later.

Vertigo 2 - October 24 (PSVR 2)

An action-adventure VR game from Zulubo Productions, Vertigo 2 sees you exploring the Quantum Reactor depths as you try to return home. Following a on PC VR release in March, it's now coming to PSVR 2 and you can find out more in our review, where we gave it our highest rating.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord - October 26 (PSVR 2, Quest)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is nearly here with unique features for both platforms. On PSVR 2, it utilizes eye tracking, headset haptic feedback, Sense Controller haptics and adaptive trigger support. On Quest, there's an exclusive MR mode briefly seen during Connect 2023. You can read our recent Gamescom preview to learn more.

Journey to Foundation - October 26 (Pico, PSVR 2, Quest)

Developed by Archiact, Journey to Foundation is a narrative-focused VR sci-fi adventure. You play as Agent Ward, who possesses unique Mentalic abilities that lets them sense and manipulate the emotions of others. Every choice "carries a consequence and affects your story."

Out of Scale: A Kurzgesagt Adventure - October 26 (Quest)

Developed between Schell Games and Kurzgesagt, Out Of Scale is an educational game that adapts the German studio's 2D videos into a VR experience. "players will utilize drones, scanner rays, and a multitude of other lab tools and gadgets to wind their way through several missions," confirms the YouTube description. An MR sandbox mode is also featured.

Empereur - October 29 (Quest)

Produced by Atlas V and Albyon Studio, Empereur falls somewhere between your typical VR game and a 360° movie. This 40-minute journey puts us inside the head of a father suffering from Aphasia, a condition that significantly impairs your ability to communicate.

The Foglands - October 31 (PSVR 2, Quest)

Developed by Well Told Entertainment, The Foglands is described as an "anti-Western atmospheric roguelite." Playing as a runner called Jim, you're tasked with bringing home scavenged goods and fending off the twisted creatures within the Fog. A flatscreen FPS mode is also included on PS5 and a PC VR release will follow at a later date.

MADiSON VR - Halloween 2023 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Released for PC and consoles last year, MADiSON VR adapts the flatscreen first-person survival horror game for PSVR 2 and SteamVR. As Luca, who wakes up in a dark room with his hands covered in blood. Going up against the eponymous demonic ghost, there's no weaponry and players must depend on an instant camera to solve puzzles.

Vail VR - Halloween 2023 (Quest)

A multiplayer team shooter, Vail VR launched on SteamVR in early access last November. Coming to Quest this Halloween, that promises "new modes, new maps, new weapons" and "every major update" released for the game so far.

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss - October 2023 (PC VR)

Released in early access last month on App Lab, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is a MOBA-like real-time battler. After recently introducing its first post-launch champion, Mojo, Polyarc confirmed Glassbreakers would reach SteamVR this month.

Mythic Realms - October 2023 (Quest)

Developed by Petricore Games, Mythic Realms is a mixed reality that transforms your room into an epic fantasy RPG experience. Arriving this month in early access via App Lab, this sees you battling monsters and gathering resources to build your VR kingdom.

Phasmophobia - October 2023 (PSVR 2)

Released on PC nearly three years ago, Phasmophobia arrived with optional SteamVR support and we previously called it one of the best VR horror games available. Now, it's reaching PSVR 2 late this month alongside a flatscreen release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Propagation: Paradise Hotel - October 2023 (PSVR 2)

Released on Quest and PC VR in May, Propagation: Paradise Hotel is the survival horror sequel to 2020's Propagation VR. Trapped inside the zombie-ridden Paradise Hotel, you play as Emily in her search to find her twin sister, Ashley. Now coming to PSVR 2, you can find out more in our previous review.

Room of Realities - October 2023 (PC VR, Quest)

Following an early access launch on App Lab and Steam, Room of Realities now receives a full release. Developed by Bluekey, this anthology of virtual Escape Rooms can be played solo or in online co-op.

Samba De Amigo: Virtual Party - October 2023 (Quest)

SEGA's iconic rhythm series comes to VR with an adaptation of the flatscreen sequel, Party Central. Featuring over 40 songs with more coming as post-launch DLC, Samba De Amigo: Virtual Party also includes an MR mode where the environments slowly become fully immersive. Back in June, we interviewed producer Shun Nakamura to learn more.

Track Craft - October 2023 (Quest)

Developed by Brainz Gamify, Track Craft is a mixed reality racing game where you create tracks across your living room. Giving you elements like portals, moving platforms and loops, these designs can be shared with the online community. A free demo is available now on AppLab and SideQuest with 20 tracks.

