Red Matter Gets A Free Enhancement On PSVR 2 Next Week

Red Matter joins its sequel on PSVR 2 next week with a free crossbuy upgrade.

Developed by Vertical Robot, Red Matter is a sci-fi VR puzzle adventure that first released in 2018. Set in a dystopian Cold War universe, you play as Agent Epsilon in their journey to infiltrate a Volgravian base for a top secret mission. Today's announcement follows May's release of Red Matter 2 on PSVR 2, which we called "the definitive edition" thanks to some major enhancements.

🚀 Red Matter is leveling up for PSVR2! 🎮

Coming October 5th: Not a new title, but a FREE enhancement of the beloved 2018 Red Matter classic.

What's new?

✅ 4K textures

✅ Revamped controls

✅ Foveated Rendering

✅ Smooth 90fps with no reprojection

Experience the enhanced… pic.twitter.com/vmsDl57tDx — Vertical Robot (@Vertical_Robot) September 25, 2023

On PSVR 2, Red Matter's promised upgrades offer 4K visuals and revamped controls that are also coming to PC VR, alongside foveated rendering and 90fps performance with no reprojection. In a message to UploadVR, Vertical Robot also confirmed expanded language support that now features English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese - Brazil and Simplified Chinese.

We had strong praise in our Red Matter review in 2018, stating there's a few "duff notes" with puzzles but believing it offers "a textbook example of how to do VR adventure games right."

It emphasizes design and experience, putting immersion front and center, making a bullet-proof case for why it needs to be seen and played in VR. Short length and some troublesome puzzles betray its winning streak to some degree, but don’t change the fact that this is one sci-fi story you shouldn’t miss out on.

Red Matter reaches PSVR 2 on October 5 for $19.99, though anyone who owns the original PSVR version will receive a free crossbuy upgrade. Elsewhere, it's available now on PC VR, Quest and Pico.