The 7th Guest VR Releases This October For Quest, PSVR 2 & PC VR

Vertigo Games confirmed that The 7th Guest VR, its remake of the CD-ROM horror classic, will arrive on Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets on October 19.

The original point-and-click game released in 1993 and used live-action clips and pre-rendered 3D graphics to tell the story of the haunted Stauf Mansion.

Vertigo premiered a new trailer for its upcoming 7th Guest VR remake during the pre-show for the Opening Night Live presentation tonight, ahead of the start of Gamescom 2023 tomorrow. The trailer gave us a first look at the game's ghostly apparitions, who are brought to life in VR using volumetric video capture.

"We aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in virtual reality, just like the original game did with the CD-ROM," said Game Director Paul van der Meer in a prepared statement. "The story trailer shows the real achievements of volumetric capture at this level, giving players a taste of the intense atmosphere as they observe the characters exploring the strange happenings of the mansion, and the sinister reasons they’ve been brought there”.

A same-day release on PSVR 2 was also confirmed by Vertigo, which means the game will be available on three VR platforms just in time for Halloween later this year.

The 7th Guest VR is available to wishlist now on Steam, PSVR 2 and Quest ahead of its October 19 release.