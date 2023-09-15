Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will launch next month for PSVR 2 and Quest with crossplay support.

During tonight's State of Play presentation, Sony revealed the upcoming mission-based co-op game will arrive just before Halloween. Developed by nDreams, Rise of the Ghost Lord sees you fighting the titular villain to save San Francisco, working with friends to solve puzzles, trap ghosts and stop the March of the Malevolent.

In a press release, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) outlined the PSVR 2 specific features, like eye tracking support for "enhanced accuracy" and menu navigation assists. Headset haptic feedback kicks in if ghosts fly through you, the Sense Controllers haptics promise an "authentic feel" while picking up objects, while adaptive triggers offer resistance when firing a Proton Wand.

We also received our first look at the 'Full Containment Edition,' which retails for $49.99 instead of the standard game's $34.99. SPVR states that it includes the full game and post-launch content, offering "four equipment skins, 10+ additional player avatars, a Slimer Hunt feature and collectible, and more." New game modes are also promised in future updates.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord reaches PSVR 2 and the Meta Quest platform on October 26.