Looking for Quest 3 launch games? Here are all the VR games with enhancements available today.

It's launch day for Quest 3 and if you're jumping straight into your new headset, you're likely wondering which games have been enhanced for Meta's latest headset. Excluding First Encounters, Quest 3 isn't launching with exclusives and Meta's relying on a cross-generation strategy instead. However, upgrades aren't clearly labelled yet and Quest 2 games are otherwise backwards compatible.

Meta, however, has confirmed the Quest 3 launch upgrades available from day one across two blog posts. We've also seen confirmations from Fast Travel Games, Psytec Games and more, featuring games not mentioned by Meta. As such, this list may be incomplete but we'll adjust this if we learn anything further. Be aware that while some Quest 3 updates are live, others may not appear until later today.

For now, here's the full list of Quest 3 launch games available on day one:

Apex Construct

BAM

Broken Edge

CleanSheet

Cubism

Crystal Rift

Cybrix

Death Horizon: Reloaded

Drop Dead: The Cabin

First Encounters

Gazzlers

Guardians Frontline

Hitstream

Hoame

Holofit

Into the Radius

Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes

Knockout League

Les Mills Bodycombat

Linelight

Mothergunship: Forge

Naer

Neodori Infinity

Noun Town Language Learning

OhShape

PianoVision

Pistol Whip

Puzzling Places

Red Matter 2

VR Workout

V-Speedway

Windlands

Windlands 2

Xtadium

Zenith: The Last City

Zoe

Quest 3 Upgrades Coming Soon

Naturally, it doesn't end there and there's still plenty more upcoming VR games receiving Quest 3 upgrades in the near future. This month alone, Samba De Amigo: Virtual Party arrives on October 12 with Quest 3 enhancements and mixed reality support. On the same day, GOLF+, Resist, Synth Riders and Yuki are all receiving upgrades.

That's closely followed by Snow Wars, The 7th Guest VR and The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood on October 19. Rounding out the month is Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord and Out of Scale - A Kurzgesagt Adventure on October 26.

Meta states Blade & Sorcery: Nomad and Bonelab on Quest 3 are simply "coming soon," while we've learned about planned upgrades for Deisim, Floor Plan 2 and Brink Traveler from individual developers. If you're keen to see these upgrades in action, check out our direct Quest 2 vs Quest 3 comparison round-up below: