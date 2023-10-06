Synth Riders Update Will Add Mixed Reality Support Soon On Quest

Synth Riders is getting mixed reality support in a new update coming soon, bringing the rhythm game into your living room on Quest 3.

Kluge Interactive shared a short 20-second snippet of mixed reality gameplay footage on Twitter yesterday, hinting that the update is "coming soon" to Quest headsets.

As you can see in the tweet above, the mixed reality functionality will slice open part of your wall to create a portal from which the world of Synth Riders will emerge.

Synth Riders will be one of many titles soon receiving Quest 3-related updates, many of which aren't just mixed reality-focused but also bring visual upgrades as well.

There's no specific indication of timing for the Synth Riders update beyond "coming soon," but hopefully it drops sometime next week in line with the launch of Quest 3.

Synth Riders is one of VR's most consistently updated titles, with both free and paid new content constantly in the works from developers Kluge Interactive. Most recent content drops include new free sets of synthwave tracks and paid music packs featuring artists like Gorillaz.

In August, Kluge confirmed that the studio was exploring hand tracking support for the game and spoke to us about their continued development plans while also working on new titles.