Kluge Exploring Synth Riders Hand Tracking Support

Kluge Interactive CEO Arturo Perez confirmed to UploadVR the studio is exploring Synth Riders hand tracking support.

In a snippet from an upcoming interview we'll publish soon, we asked whether Kluge's future plans include supporting Apple Vision Pro. Perez expressed interest, saying, "we'd like to, but we'll see. We have to see how it translates." Since Vision Pro doesn't support traditional controllers, we then questioned future hand tracking support for Synth Riders.

"We're working on it but Synth Riders is a tough one. On Quest, we're playing with the Presence SDK and everything that has, seeing how much of that we can bring to the game," Perez tells us, who was joined by Creative Director Abraham Aguero.

"[Meta's] technology has been proven a lot, it's better than a year ago so we might be able to make it right," Aguero explains.

Beyond Vision Pro, there's been increased hand tracking support across VR through Leap Motion 2 and Pico 4, though a larger install base currently favors Quest. There's been a growing push for Quest hand tracking games, with last year's hand tracking 2.0 update providing a major performance increase. That's since been followed by the 2.1 and 2.2 updates.

No timeframe was provided for this potential hand tracking update, though Synth Riders is available now on Quest, Pico, PC VR, PSVR and PSVR 2. Keep an eye out for our full interview soon on UploadVR.