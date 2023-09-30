Out of Scale invites you on an educational journey, teaching you science next month on Quest.

Developed between Schell Games and Kurzgesagt, Out Of Scale - A Kurzgesagt Adventure is an educational game that adapts the German studio's 2D videos into a VR experience. Exploring worlds within worlds from a mobile scale lab, you will travel to five levels of scale - molecular, bacterial, insect, human, and mountain.

Joined by the lab's AI assistant, STEVE, Out of Scale aims to demonstrate the effects of biology, physics, and chemistry across each realm. "Players will utilize drones, scanner rays, and a multitude of other lab tools and gadgets to wind their way through several missions," confirms the YouTube trailer description.

Like many games seen during Connect 2023, Out of Scale - A Kurzgesagt Adventure also supports mixed reality through a Sandbox Mode. Detailed on the store page, you can bring objects and creatures unlocked throughout the game into your home.

Out of Scale - A Kurzgesagt Adventure reaches the Meta Quest platform on October 26.