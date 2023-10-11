AVO Escape Space takes VR escape rooms to outer space, arriving next week on Quest via App Lab.

Created by Game Cooks, AVO Escape Space is described as a "dystopian, story-driven" escape-the-room puzzle experience. Designed in collaboration with real-life escape-the-room games, you play as PatientZ, the last surviving passenger aboard a doomed spaceship heading through a deadly meteor storm. Here's the full trailer:

Assisted by the spaceship's AI system, AVO, you must escape this doomed vessel and secure your freedom by solving puzzles, with Game Cooks advising this may take you "more than four hours to complete." You can read the official description below:

Assisted by AVO, the spaceship's AI system, you embark on an extraordinary journey, striving for freedom from the doomed vessel and the prospect of another day. To do so, you must engage your mind with a series of intricate and mind-bending puzzles. As you progress through the game, uncover the unsettling truth behind the spaceship's purpose, but remember, this revelation is only the start of your adventure.

AVO Escape Space arrives on October 17 on the Meta Quest platform via App Lab.